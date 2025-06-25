First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 122,353 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,633,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,524 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

