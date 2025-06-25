Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $219.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.21 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

