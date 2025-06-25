Live Oak Investment Partners Sells 2,287 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Live Oak Investment Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,770,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,403,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,207,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $557,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of RSPN opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $55.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

