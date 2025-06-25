NRI Wealth Management LC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

NRI Wealth Management LC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 844.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NRI Wealth Management LC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,847.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $98.47 and a one year high of $127.67.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.