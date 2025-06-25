HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after acquiring an additional 434,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

