Zalando (ZLNDY) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) is one of 60 public companies in the "RETAIL – APP/SHOE" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zalando to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zalando and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $11.44 billion $271.71 million 27.89 Zalando Competitors $5.95 billion $362.55 million 54.06

Zalando has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Zalando is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Zalando has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zalando and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 0 0 1 1 3.50 Zalando Competitors 870 4915 5299 112 2.42

As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 26.30%. Given Zalando’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zalando has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 2.51% 10.45% 3.36% Zalando Competitors -6.37% 2.23% 1.43%

Summary

Zalando beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

