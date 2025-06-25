Zalando (ZLNDY) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zalando to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Zalando and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zalando
|$11.44 billion
|$271.71 million
|27.89
|Zalando Competitors
|$5.95 billion
|$362.55 million
|54.06
Zalando has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Zalando is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zalando and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zalando
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3.50
|Zalando Competitors
|870
|4915
|5299
|112
|2.42
As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 26.30%. Given Zalando’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zalando has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
67.3% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Zalando and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zalando
|2.51%
|10.45%
|3.36%
|Zalando Competitors
|-6.37%
|2.23%
|1.43%
Summary
Zalando beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Zalando Company Profile
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.