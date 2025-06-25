Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stock Position Boosted by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 621.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,082 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 2.5% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $36,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,858,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,664,000 after buying an additional 379,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $629,197,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,907,000 after acquiring an additional 448,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNG opened at $239.81 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $165.25 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

