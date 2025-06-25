HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $49,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.60.

Shares of AVY opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

