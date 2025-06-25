FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS.
FDS opened at $437.00 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.
FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.
FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
