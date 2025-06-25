HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Amundi grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 109,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

