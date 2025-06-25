CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CRWV has been the subject of several other research reports. Arete assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Capmk raised CoreWeave to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.15. CoreWeave has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

