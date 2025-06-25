Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 241,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

