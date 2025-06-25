MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 621 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $246.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

