Alpine Bank Wealth Management Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $184.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

