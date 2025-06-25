3,206 Shares in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,519,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,335,000 after acquiring an additional 207,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after acquiring an additional 127,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 739,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.34. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.29.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

