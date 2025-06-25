HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 357 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $219.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.67. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.21 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

