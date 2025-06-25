JCIC Asset Management Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 43,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.5109 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 93.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

