Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Buys 63 Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,125,000 after purchasing an additional 594,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,802,000 after buying an additional 567,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ferrari by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,561,000 after buying an additional 520,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ferrari by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,770,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

NYSE:RACE opened at $472.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.27. Ferrari N.V. has a 1-year low of $391.54 and a 1-year high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

