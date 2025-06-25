Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2046 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

