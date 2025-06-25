FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $437.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $391.69 and a 1-year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

