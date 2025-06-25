NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Financial Life Planners

Financial Life Planners raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $153.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $162.33.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

