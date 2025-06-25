Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Growlife Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Growlife shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 13,299 shares trading hands.

Growlife Stock Up 100.0%

About Growlife

(Get Free Report)

GrowLife, Inc focuses on the functional mushroom business. It processes, stores, markets, distributes, and sells fresh and dried mushroom products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Growlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.