Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Saia by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Saia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Saia by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $277.00 price target on Saia in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Saia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Saia from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on Saia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.84.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $275.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.00. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. Saia’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

