MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and traded as high as $19.87. MediWound shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 54,974 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDWD shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on MediWound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get MediWound alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MediWound

MediWound Stock Up 2.9%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $211.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.38.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 74.12% and a negative net margin of 110.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 1,507.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MediWound by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MediWound by 17.1% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in MediWound by 22.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MediWound by 2,255.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.