Gary Eugene Strahan Sells 76,711 Shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Stock

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gary Eugene Strahan sold 76,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $42,191.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,748.85. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gary Eugene Strahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 21,470 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $14,170.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 8,350 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $6,179.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 3,500 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $2,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Gary Eugene Strahan sold 3,000 shares of MultiSensor AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,430.00.

Shares of MSAI stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

MultiSensor AI ( NASDAQ:MSAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. MultiSensor AI had a negative return on equity of 175.08% and a negative net margin of 349.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MultiSensor AI by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MultiSensor AI by 310,500.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

