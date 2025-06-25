Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 79,520 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,520 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.