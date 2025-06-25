Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:ED opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. Consolidated Edison Inc has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

