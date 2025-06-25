NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 204.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NetApp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,108 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.