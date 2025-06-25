Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 2,198 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

