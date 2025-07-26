Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after buying an additional 634,282 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,400,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,122,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,505,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 112,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,548,000 after buying an additional 79,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.