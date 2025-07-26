Central Securities Corp Grows Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 3.3% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Central Securities Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Teledyne Technologies worth $34,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.57.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $556.00 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $397.78 and a fifty-two week high of $570.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.43.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

