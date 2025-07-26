Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

