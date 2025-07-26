Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NEE opened at $71.83 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

