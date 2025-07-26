Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VPL stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

