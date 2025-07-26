Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,004 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARHS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 586,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,062,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARHS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arhaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arhaus from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $9.53 on Friday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $311.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

