Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 2,124 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $8,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,200. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

VST opened at $192.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $207.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.50 and its 200-day moving average is $153.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VST

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.