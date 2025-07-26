Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $400,000 in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAY. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dayforce by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of DAY stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 374.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Insider Activity

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 190,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $38,478.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 132,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,814.70. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,723 shares of company stock valued at $261,764 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

