Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

