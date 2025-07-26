Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.72. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

