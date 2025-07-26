Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,865,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,077 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 1.3% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,464,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.