Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 17,473 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 346,676 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

