PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.9% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in PayPal by 10.2% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 66.0% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Macquarie lowered their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

