First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

NYSEARCA:AFLG opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

