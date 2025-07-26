Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

Stryker Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:SYK opened at $403.34 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.