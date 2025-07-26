AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 321.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 195.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 184.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.54.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.95. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Chord Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $290,863.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

