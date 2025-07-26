AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
SHY opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.