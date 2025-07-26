AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,330 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,702 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $332.19 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $335.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,795 shares of company stock worth $6,065,087 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.