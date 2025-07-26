Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Global X MLP ETF worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,523 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

MLPA stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

