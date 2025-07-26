iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

