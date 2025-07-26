Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Canada Goose worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $11.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

